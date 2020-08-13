Many COVID-19 cases resulting from public spaces, Concordia University research shows

Send this page to someone via email

The Pandemic Project at Concordia University’s Institute for Investigative Journalism has revealed that many COVID-19 cases across the country are occurring in public places and through community transmissions.

The research shows that since early July, 505 individuals across Canada have contracted the virus from 148 different locations.

In Quebec, 118 people were infected from 56 different places. Some of the locations include bars, restaurants, grocery stores, day camps and SAQ liquor outlets.

The research came from multiple government heath sources and other journalists across the country who helped compile the information.

“Quebec had the greatest number of reports of possible exposures or infections in public venues,” Patti Sonntag, the institute’s director, told Global News.

Alain Creton, the owner of Chez Alexandre, is relieved he hasn’t had any reported cases of people or staff members contracting the coronavirus at his French bistro.

“Thank God, no,” he told Global News.

And a spokesperson of the Quebec Restaurant Association says there are no outbreaks occurring at its member restaurants. Cases that have been reported are few and far between.

“We haven’t seen any major outbreaks in a restaurant in Quebec,” Martin Vézina, told Global News.

The number of new daily cases in Quebec has been relatively stable in the last several days, hovering around 100 per day since Saturday.

The number of active cases in the province stands at 1,834 — the highest in Canada. And the number of active cases per population of 100,000 stands at 22, making Quebec second in Canada for active cases per capita.

Alberta takes the top spot with 24 active cases per 100,000 people.

Public health officials continue to reiterate that the best way to lower COVID-19 caseloads is to follow their guidelines, such as maintaining two metres of distance between others; frequent hand washing and wearing masks especially in enclosed areas or where a two-metre physical distance isn’t possible.