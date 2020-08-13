Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Penticton senior pleads guilty to assault causing bodily harm

By Jules Knox Global News
The Penticton senior accused of assaulting his wife with a kitchen knife has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.
The Penticton senior accused of assaulting his wife with a kitchen knife has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm. File / Global News

A Penticton senior accused of trying to stab his wife with a kitchen knife has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

Gunter Volkmar Spoerlein, 78, was arrested in September 2019 for the assault of Bernadita Spoerlein in their home, the Alysen Place complex on Skaha Lake Road.

Read more: Man, 77, in custody after woman, 78, assaulted: Penticton RCMP

RCMP said the violent domestic attack occurred just before 8 a.m.

Bernadita, who was 78 at the time, was rushed to hospital. She survived her injuries.

Read more: Penticton man, 77, charged with attempted murder in domestic assault incident

Spoerlein was originally charged with attempted murder.

However, in July, the Crown announced that it was reducing his charge to assault causing bodily harm after reviewing the circumstances and evidence in the case.

Read more: Penticton, B.C., senior facing attempted murder has charge reduced to assault

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPOkanaganpentictonAttempted MurderAttackAssault Causing Bodily HarmDomesticKitchen KnifeBernaditaBernadita SpoerleinGunter Volkmar Spoerlein
