Penticton senior pleads guilty to assault causing bodily harm

A Penticton senior accused of trying to stab his wife with a kitchen knife has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

Gunter Volkmar Spoerlein, 78, was arrested in September 2019 for the assault of Bernadita Spoerlein in their home, the Alysen Place complex on Skaha Lake Road.

#Penticton senior Gunter Spoerlein, who was accused of trying to stab his wife with a kitchen knife, has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm. The charge has been reduced from attempted murder — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) August 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Court heard that RCMP were surprised to see Spoerlein's wife answer the door when they responded to the 911 call because she was covered in blood. The Crown said the couple were having coffee in the kitchen when Spoerlein turned violent. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) August 13, 2020

RCMP said the violent domestic attack occurred just before 8 a.m.

Bernadita, who was 78 at the time, was rushed to hospital. She survived her injuries.

Defence says that in 2016, Spoerlein suffered from a stroke that changed him, and that afterwards, he suffered from post-stroke vascular dementia. Angry outbursts, fear, confusion and paranoia all combined to cause the otherwise unexplainable violence of Sept. 6, she says. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) August 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Spoerlein was originally charged with attempted murder.

However, in July, the Crown announced that it was reducing his charge to assault causing bodily harm after reviewing the circumstances and evidence in the case.

Court hears that Spoerlein is now in a long-term care facility and he is not a threat to the general public. His wife still spends time with her husband: outings, walks, the doctor, any food and supplies he needs. But they will never resume their former life living together. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) August 13, 2020

The judge accepts the joint submission. Sporlein is sentenced to 606 days, but because he doesn't present as a danger in the community, he will serve conditionally. Given credit for 66 days: for a total of 540 days of conditional sentence, followed by 18 months probation. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) August 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement