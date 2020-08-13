Penticton senior pleads guilty to assault causing bodily harm

A Penticton senior accused of trying to stab his wife with a kitchen knife has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.
Gunter Volkmar Spoerlein, 78, was arrested in September 2019 for the assault of Bernadita Spoerlein in their home, the Alysen Place complex on Skaha Lake Road.
RCMP said the violent domestic attack occurred just before 8 a.m.
Bernadita, who was 78 at the time, was rushed to hospital. She survived her injuries.
Spoerlein was originally charged with attempted murder.
However, in July, the Crown announced that it was reducing his charge to assault causing bodily harm after reviewing the circumstances and evidence in the case.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments