Crime

Penticton, B.C., senior facing attempted murder has charge reduced to assault

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 5:43 pm
In September 2019, Gunter Spoerlein was arrested after allegedly stabbing his wife with a kitchen knife. This week, the B.C. Prosecution Service said after reviewing the case, the charge was reduced to assault causing bodily harm.
In September 2019, Gunter Spoerlein was arrested after allegedly stabbing his wife with a kitchen knife. This week, the B.C. Prosecution Service said after reviewing the case, the charge was reduced to assault causing bodily harm. Global News

A Penticton senior charged with attempting to kill his wife with a kitchen knife last year is no longer facing a charge of attempted murder.

This week, the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced that the charge against Gunter Spoerlein had been reduced.

In an email to Global News, the BCPS said after reviewing the available evidence and circumstances of the case, Crown counsel decided to proceed on a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

Read more: Penticton man, 77, charged with attempted murder in domestic assault incident

On Sept. 6, 2019, RCMP were called to an apartment along the 3300 block of Skaha Lake Road in Penticton.

There, they found a 78-year-old woman with stab wounds and in dire need of medical help, according to court documents.

Officers performed first aid until the arrival of emergency crews, who then rushed her to hospital.

Spoerlein, 77 at the time, was arrested. He is due back in court on Aug. 13.

