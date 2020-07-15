Penticton, B.C., senior facing attempted murder has charge reduced to assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton senior charged with attempting to kill his wife with a kitchen knife last year is no longer facing a charge of attempted murder.

This week, the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced that the charge against Gunter Spoerlein had been reduced.

In an email to Global News, the BCPS said after reviewing the available evidence and circumstances of the case, Crown counsel decided to proceed on a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

On Sept. 6, 2019, RCMP were called to an apartment along the 3300 block of Skaha Lake Road in Penticton.

There, they found a 78-year-old woman with stab wounds and in dire need of medical help, according to court documents.

Officers performed first aid until the arrival of emergency crews, who then rushed her to hospital.

Spoerlein, 77 at the time, was arrested. He is due back in court on Aug. 13.

