Coronavirus: 2 new cases, 2 recoveries in London-Middlesex, 3 cases in Elgin-Oxford

Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in London and Middlesex while two people have recovered, local health officials said Thursday.

The update brings the region’s total case count to 693, of which 619 people have recovered. Fifty-seven people have also died from the virus, most recently on June 12.

There are now at least 17 known active cases in the region as of Thursday.

Health officials reported four cases and four recoveries on Wednesday, three cases and one recovery on Tuesday, and one case and six recoveries on Monday.

The two cases Thursday are both listed as being from London, with one age 19 or under and the other in their 40s, health unit data shows.

The younger person is listed as having become infected through close contact, while the source of infection for the other is unknown. Neither is marked as being a health-care worker or linked to any seniors’ facility.

London has reported a vast majority of the region’s cases — at least 641. Elsewhere, 26 cases have been reported in Strathroy-Caradoc, 12 in Middlesex Centre, six each in North Middlesex and Thames Centre, and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

Health unit data shows all of the region’s current active cases are in London.

The region’s seven-day average for new cases stands at 1.71 as of Thursday. Looking back 14 days to July 30, the average is also 1.71.

According to the health unit, the region’s test positivity rate for the week of Aug. 2 stood at 0.1 per cent. The figures are the most recent available. Ontario’s was 0.4 per cent.

The health unit tested 3,884 people that week, figures show.

As of this week, the region’s case per 100,000 rate stands at 136.5, while Ontario’s is 271.

People in their 20s remain the largest age group of cases, accounting for 146 cases, or about 21 per cent. People 80 and above account for 107 cases, or about 15.7 per cent.

Hospitalizations remain low, if nonexistent. LHSC reports inpatients with COVID-19 number five or fewer, while St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported no such patients in its care as of Thursday.

At least 114 people have had to be hospitalized for the virus during the pandemic.

Health unit data shows none of those cases are currently listed as active.

There are no active outbreaks in the region. At least 27 have been declared during the pandemic, including 21 at long-term care and retirement homes.

The outbreaks are linked to 116 long-term care cases and 24 deaths, as well as 70 cases and 13 deaths at retirement homes.

Only one of the at least 18 cases reported this month has been linked to a seniors’ facility. It involved a staff member at a retirement home. The case did not prompt an outbreak declaration.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.

However, Health Minister Christine Elliott says Thursday’s numbers do not include data from Toronto Public Health.

Elliott says hospitalizations due to the virus declined over the previous 24 hours, while the number of patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained stable.

The province also announced Thursday morning that 99 more cases were marked as resolved.

Ontario’s total case count is now 40,367, with 36,689 marked as resolved and 2,787 deaths.

The province says it processed 29,626 tests over the last 24 hours.

Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with local leaders in Windsor-Essex Thursday after the region entered Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan this week.

Ford will spend the day in the city of Windsor and meet with mayors from across the region to discuss economic recovery.

Elgin and Oxford

Three people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and five have recovered, officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported Thursday.

The update brings the region’s total case count to 220, of which 157 have recovered. Five have also died, most recently in early July.

An outbreak at Terrace Lodge has also been resolved. One staff member had tested positive.

Health officials reported three new cases and 12 recoveries on Wednesday, five new cases and eight recoveries on Tuesday, and seven new cases and five recoveries on Monday.

The region has reported at least 137 cases since the beginning of July — and 65 so far this month. In comparison, 83 cases were reported in March, April, May and June combined.

There are at least 58 known active cases in the region. Thirty-one are in Aylmer, while 14 are in Bayham, eight are in Tillsonburg and five are in St. Thomas.

Aylmer remains the region’s hardest-hit municipality, recording a total of 64 cases, the equivalent of 854.2 cases in a population of 100,000 people.

St. Thomas and Woodstock have rates of 77.1 and 41.6 per 100,000, respectively.

One person was in critical care in Tillsonburg as of Tuesday .

SWPH has received 19,636 tests to date, with 275 pending results. At least 1.1 per cent of tests are coming back positive.

Huron and Perth

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported by officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) on Thursday.

The region has recorded 83 cases, including 71 recoveries and five deaths. The most recent death was in late April. There are seven known active cases.

Health officials reported two recoveries on Wednesday, one new case on Tuesday, and eight new cases and four recoveries on Monday.

The health unit says that as of Thursday, it will begin moving to the new provincial case and contact management system, meaning information on new cases for the next week will be limited.

Information including the total number of cases, number of active cases, and number of active seniors’ home outbreaks will be available, but other information won’t until the transition has finished.

A total of 32 cases had been reported by the health unit in Perth County as of Wednesday, while 29 cases had been reported in Stratford, 17 in Huron County and five in St. Marys.

A total of 12,458 tests had been conducted by the health unit as of Wednesday.

Sarnia and Lambton

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported late Wednesday by officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH).

The region’s total case count remains unchanged at 327, of which 293 people have recovered. Twenty-five people have also died, most recently in early June.

Health officials reported three new cases late Tuesday, one new case and two recoveries late Monday, and five new cases and two recoveries late Sunday.

There are at least nine known active cases in the region. It’s not clear where the cases are located as the health unit has refused to release location information for cases.

A workplace outbreak, linked to four of the region’s cases, remains active. It was declared on Monday. The name of the workplace has not been released.

At least 10 outbreaks have been declared in the region during the pandemic, linked to 109 cases and 16 deaths. Nine of the outbreaks occurred at long-term care and retirement homes.

No COVID-19 patients have been treated in hospital at Bluewater Health since June 14. At least 58 people have had to be hospitalized during the pandemic.

At least 19,635 test results had been received as of late Wednesday. The region’s test positivity stands at 1.7 per cent.

– With files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel