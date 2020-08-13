Downtown Winnipeg BIZ offering $50K to offset COVID-19 costs

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is handing out $50,000 to help local businesses get back on their feet after suffering financial losses due to the pandemic.

The BIZ says up to 50 businesses will receive $1,000 each to be used for advertising, promotion, signage, rent, repairs, mortgage payments or other business expenses.

“We know downtown businesses have struggled through the pandemic and continue to struggle as many people still work from home,” Kate Fenske, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ CEO said in a press release.

Read more: Winnipeg businesses learning on the fly how to operate during a pandemic

“The hope is that this small injection of cash can help businesses adapt — whether it helps them pay for PPE (personal protective equipment) for staff, helps pay the rent, or it goes towards making some adaptations to their websites to better serve customers.”

Story continues below advertisement

To qualify for the micro-grant, businesses must be within the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ limits, have fewer than 50 employees, and have experienced a minimum 25 per cent decrease in revenue due to the pandemic.

The BIZ points out $10,000 is specifically designated for Black-, Indigenous- or people of colour-owned businesses.

Applications opened Thursday and will be reviewed by Aug. 17 on a first-come, first-served basis.

1:34 Coronavirus: Downtown Winnipeg reopening, but businesses still facing challenges Coronavirus: Downtown Winnipeg reopening, but businesses still facing challenges