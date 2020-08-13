Saskatoon Public Library reopening branches in phases

Send this page to someone via email

Library branches in Saskatoon will slowly reopen to the public from the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns in multiple phases.

Officials with Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) said the first to open will be the Dr. Freda Ahenakew Library on Aug. 25.

Other branches will open over the next four weeks.

“We’re thrilled to begin reopening library doors and welcoming back patrons into SPL locations in a safe and measured manner,” SPL CEO Carol Cooley said on Wednesday.

“This gradual approach to resuming in-person library services will allow us to keep health and safety as our primary focus while reintroducing critical library services that have been missing.”

Masks are required for everyone over the age of nine. SPL said free masks will be available for those who need one.

There may also be wait times to get into branches due to physical distancing measures and limited capacity, SPL said, and reading, seating, study and play areas will be closed.

One service that will be available is book browsing, however, SPL says patrons should make their selections quickly and there may be browsing restrictions at some locations.

Officials said holds should continue to be made online or over the phone as much as possible.

Other services that will be available include one-hour computer use, printing, faxing and scanning and the availability of in-person outreach worker support at some locations.

Fines on overdue material remain suspended until Sept. 30.

SPL cautioned reopening dates are subject to change based on several factors, including the COVID-19 situation in the community.

Here are the reopening dates for all SPL branches:

Dr. Freda Ahenakew Library: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Mayfair Library: Monday, Aug. 31

Cliff Wright Library: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Alice Turner Library: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Frances Morrison Central Library: Monday, Sept. 14

Rusty Macdonald Library: Monday, Sept. 14

J.S. Wood Library: Monday, Sept. 21

Carlyle King Library: Monday, Sept. 21

Round Prairie Library: Monday, Sept. 21

