Library lovers fear not: Saskatoon Public Library offering contactless pickup

Literature lovers who have been missing the quiet aisles of Saskatoon libraries can soon get a contactless compromise.

The Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) is offering contactless pickups for library materials come Monday.

People will be able to place holds for pickups at all nine SPL locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

Pickups will be by appointment, the SPL said.

“We know many of our patrons have been missing physical library items and we’re thrilled to be able to start meeting this need in our community once again,” SPL Carol Cooley said in a news release.

“This is the first step in SPL’s gradual plan to resume and reimagine physical library services.”

People can return library items through return slots, which are also available come Monday. The SPL is encouraging people to hold onto pre-pandemic returns for a few days, so local libraries aren’t overwhelmed with returns.

There won’t be any late fees for the foreseeable future, the SPL said.

Saskatchewan libraries have been closed since mid March. They cannot open until Phase 4 of the province’s reopening plan, the date of which is to be determined.

More information on the pickup program is available on the SPL website.

