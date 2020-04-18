Saskatoon’s Western Development Museum seeking images for coronavirus exhibit

Send this page to someone via email

The Western Development Museum (WDM) wants people in Saskatchewan to help document the unprecedented novel coronavirus pandemic.

With the WDM’s physical doors closed due to COVID-19, the museum has opened an online, crowd-sourced exhibit called Saskatchewan Views the Global Pandemic.

“Right now, we are all eyewitnesses to this major event,” said Diana Savage, exhibits manager with the museum.

Since the portal went live this week, people have submitted images depicting how they’re working from home, celebrating birthdays and more.

A description accompanies each picture to illustrate a person’s lived experience during the pandemic.

“We wanted to find ways to build that community and have connections with other people in the province,” Savage said.

The exhibit’s manager also noted how the digital display helps fulfill the museum’s provincial mandate, expanding its reach beyond physical locations in Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Yorkton and North Battleford.

Savage said there’s currently no plan for the exhibit’s post-pandemic existence, but she’d love to see it turn into something more.

The Saskatoon Public Library’s Local History Room is also looking for pandemic-era creations.

According to a Facebook post, organizers are looking for images, videos, audio recordings, writing or other media that “reflects your unique experiences at this time.”

Submissions can be sent to the Local History Room website.

