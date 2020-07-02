Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Saskatoon Public Library trying to identify female lacrosse athletes from 1920s

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 7:41 pm
Female teams were rare in this era.
Female teams were rare in this era. Courtesy: Saskatoon Public Library, Local History Room Photograph Collection LH-4926

The Saskatoon Public Library is looking for the public’s help in identifying female athletes on a lacrosse team in the 1920s.

The athletes are wearing matching jumpers, white shirts, ties and dark stockings. Many are sporting a popular hairstyle at the time, known as the Gibson Girl.

Read more: No reopening date set by Saskatoon Public Library

Thousands of photos have been donated to the Saskatoon Public Library’s local history room and are often left without any information.

The public has helped identify things like buildings in the past, and Saskatoon Special Collections librarian Stevie Horn is hoping there’s someone who has more information about the lacrosse team in the photo.

Female sports teams were rare in this era. The only other photos of female sports teams taken around the same time were hockey teams.

“In terms of summer sports and having full uniforms and things, (it) is pretty rare to see that kind of thing,” Horn said.

Read more: Saskatoon’s Western Development Museum seeking images for coronavirus exhibit

If you know anything about the team or recognize any athletes in the photo, you can contact the Saskatoon Public Library.

