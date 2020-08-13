Menu

Coronavirus: New Brunswick education minister lays out masks requirement for different school classes

Health

Quebec sees 104 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
A woman has her temperature checked prior to entering a store in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
A woman has her temperature checked prior to entering a store in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec reported 104 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, marking a rise in the number of daily infections compared to earlier this week.

To date, the province has seen a total of 60,917 cases. Authorities reported 53,441 recoveries since the pandemic began.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed 5,715 Quebecers over the past five months, a total that rose by six from the previous day. The province accounts for more than half of Canada’s 9,000 deaths attributed to the health crisis.

As of Thursday, there are 149 patients in hospital, a decrease of two from the day prior. Twenty-three of those in hospital are in intensive care, an increase of three.

Authorities report 15,259 tests were administered Wednesday, the latest day for which testing data is available.

