Suspect arrested in connection to shooting in Downtown Strathroy

Strathroy-Caradoc police say they have charged a man in connection with a downtown shooting last Sunday that injured two men.

Police say Alexandre Allie, 25, of Strathroy-Caradoc, has been charged and is in custody.

On Wednesday, around 5:55 p.m., police say Allie was in a vehicle attempting to cross the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont., into Buffalo, N.Y.

CBSA officers arrested Allie on a warrant from Strathroy-Caradoc police. Officers recovered a .22 revolver and a quantity of drugs inside the vehicle.

A woman with Allie was also arrested and taken into custody.

Allie now faces nearly two dozen charges, including discharging a firearm with intent and assault with a weapon.

Police began investigating the shooting around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after two men checked into a Strathroy hospital. They were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The men were transferred to a London hospital where one victim was released and the other was kept for observation.

Police believe the shooting may have taken place in an alley behind Frank Street in Strathroy.

Allie is being held by Niagara police pending a bail hearing on Thursday. He will then be transferred to custody in Strathroy-Caradoc, and will be taken for a bail hearing in London Ont., on Friday.

Strathroy-Caradoc police say the investigation is ongoing, and investigators have had little cooperation from the two male victims.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Strathroy-Caradoc police at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.