Crime

Strathroy-Caradoc police seek suspect in attempted murder investigation

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted August 10, 2020 7:45 am
Police believe the alleged attempted murder took place in an alley behind Frank Street on Sunday.
Police believe the alleged attempted murder took place in an alley behind Frank Street on Sunday. Stathroy-Caradoc Police Service

Strathroy-Caradoc police are seeking a suspect after two men suffered gunshot wounds in an alleged attempted murder.

Police say the investigation began around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after two men checked into a Strathroy hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The men were then transferred to a London hospital where one victim was released and the other was kept for observation.

Police believe a shooting took place prior in an alley behind Frank Street in Strathroy.

At this time, there is no photo for the suspect, but police have released a description.

Officers describe him as a white man between the ages of 22 and 25, five feet five inches, 130 pounds, with black hair.

Police say the suspect was last seen running northbound on Frank Street wearing no shirt.

Investigators believe the shooting was not a random incident. They are asking anyone who may have surveillance footage from the Frank and Front streets area to come forward.

Anyone with information that may be helpful is asked to contact Strathroy-Caradoc police at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

