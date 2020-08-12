Alberta to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the province’s number of new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide the update at 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the province saw a slight decrease in active cases, with 85 people testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 1,004, 84 less than the day before.

Of those active cases, 64 people were in hospital with the virus and 14 people were receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since Alberta’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus back in March, as of Aug. 11, Alberta has recorded 11,772, of those, 10,552 Albertans have recovered.