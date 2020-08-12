Menu

Canada

Alberta to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 1:38 pm
COVID-19: Dr. Deena Hinshaw explains how to clean and store cloth masks
Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw explains how she recommends cleaning and storing cloth masks.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the province’s number of new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide the update at 3:30 p.m.

The news conference will be streamed live in this article.

Read more: 85 additional cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Tuesday, over half of them recorded in the Edmonton zone

On Tuesday, the province saw a slight decrease in active cases, with 85 people testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 1,004, 84 less than the day before.

Of those active cases, 64 people were in hospital with the virus and 14 people were receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since Alberta’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus back in March, as of Aug. 11, Alberta has recorded 11,772, of those, 10,552 Albertans have recovered.

