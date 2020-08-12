Growing number of Manitoba businesses requiring masks

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and numbers are on the rise in Manitoba, many businesses are mandating all customers to wear masks, although the province has yet to make masks a requirement for going out in public.

Walmart Canada announced it will make masks or face coverings mandatory at stores across the country — whether or not there are local government mandates in place — beginning Aug. 12.

Heads up Starting tomorrow August 11, the WAG is implementing a mandatory mask policy to ensure the comfort & safety of all visitors & staff. We ask that all guests wear a mask, scarf or bandana while in public spaces #atwag If needed, we have masks available for $1! pic.twitter.com/w7llIEWbq7 — Winnipeg Art Gallery (@wag_ca) August 10, 2020

The Winnipeg Art Gallery implemented a mask policy Aug. 11, and is selling disposable masks for $1 for visitors who don’t have one.

Clothing retailers like American Eagle and Old Navy have mask policies in place.

Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) in downtown Winnipeg requires masks or face coverings not only to shop in-store, but when picking up online orders as well.

Planet Fitness locations across the country, including Manitoba, require masks at all times except when actively working out. Masks are also mandated at all OrangeTheory gyms.

Fabricland requires masks or face coverings for all customers — and you can buy patterns to sew your own masks there as well.

Provincial health officials have yet to make mask wearing mandatory in Manitoba, but Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, has recommended them when physical distancing isn’t possible, especially in indoor spaces.

