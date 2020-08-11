Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash near Radium, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 95 in British Columbia on Tuesday afternoon.

According to STARS Air Ambulance, at around 2:30 p.m., one of its helicopters was called to Sinclair Creek Loop Road for a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

STARS said a man in his 40s was airlifted to Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

The Radium Fire Department, EMS and RCMP were also at the scene.

According to Drive BC, Highway 95 was closed for a period of time before opening up a single lane of alternating traffic.

