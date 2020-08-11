RCMP investigates fatal motorcycle collision in Colchester County

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Colchester County on Monday.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., RCMP, paramedics and fire responded to a report of a motorcycle collision on Highway 311 where a motorcycle went off the road and struck a pole.

The driver, a 61-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision analyst attended and the highway was closed for several hours.

It has since re-opened. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

