RCMP investigates fatal motorcycle collision in Colchester County

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Colchester County on Monday.
At approximately 2:45 p.m., RCMP, paramedics and fire responded to a report of a motorcycle collision on Highway 311 where a motorcycle went off the road and struck a pole.
The driver, a 61-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An RCMP collision analyst attended and the highway was closed for several hours.
It has since re-opened. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
