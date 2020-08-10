Goderich man killed in weekend motorcycle collision in Wilmot

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old Goderich man was killed in one of two serious motorcycle collisions that occurred in the area over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Officers were called to Notre Dame Drive and Berletts Road in Wilmot for a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon at around 7:30 p.m.

The motorocyclist, a 45-year-old man from Goderich, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the car were treated for minor injuries.

Police believe speed may have contributed to the collision although they are continuing to investigate.

On Sunday night, emergency services were called to the intersection of Hespeler and Maple Grove roads in Cambridge for another collision between a car and motorcycle.

Police say the motorcyclist, a 41-year-old Kitchener man, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old East Garafraxa man, also suffered for minor injuries.

Police say charges are pending although they are continuing to investigate the collision.