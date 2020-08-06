$500,000 worth of tires stolen in Cambridge recovered in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say they have tracked down a truckload of stolen tires worth $500,000.

The Pirelli winter tires went missing from a transport company in Cambridge in May.

Police say they teamed up with Peel police to track down the missing tires in Toronto.

On Wednesday, police say a warrant was executed at a storage facility in North York where the tires were recovered by police.

Police say that no arrests have been made so far as the search continues for suspects in the case.

Story continues below advertisement

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.