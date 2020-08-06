Menu

Crime

$500,000 worth of tires stolen in Cambridge recovered in Toronto

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 4:35 pm
Police say the tires were found at a storage facility in Toronto.
Police say the tires were found at a storage facility in Toronto. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say they have tracked down a truckload of stolen tires worth $500,000.

The Pirelli winter tires went missing from a transport company in Cambridge in May.

Read more: Charges pending after car hops curb, strikes cyclist in Cambridge: police

Police say they teamed up with Peel police to track down the missing tires in Toronto.

On Wednesday, police say a warrant was executed at a storage facility in North York where the tires were recovered by police.

Read more: Waterloo police badge goes missing after Cambridge vehicle break-in

Police say that no arrests have been made so far as the search continues for suspects in the case.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

