Suggested Search

Health

Australia reports deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic as cases escalate

By Renju Jose Reuters
Posted August 11, 2020 10:18 pm
epa08583077 A pedestrian wearing a face mask at Darling Harbour in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 04 August 2020. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it was 'strongly recommended' that people wear masks from Monday in enclosed spaces (such as public transport), if they work in a customer-facing role (such as hospitality or retail), if they attend a place of worship, or if they are in an area where there is high community transmission.
epa08583077 A pedestrian wearing a face mask at Darling Harbour in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 04 August 2020. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it was 'strongly recommended' that people wear masks from Monday in enclosed spaces (such as public transport), if they work in a customer-facing role (such as hospitality or retail), if they attend a place of worship, or if they are in an area where there is high community transmission. EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday and the biggest daily rise in infections in three days, denting hopes that a second wave gripping the state of Victoria may be stabilising.

A cluster of infections in Melbourne, the Victorian capital and Australia’s second-largest city, forced authorities last week to impose a night curfew, tighten restrictions on people’s daily movements and order large parts of state economy to close.

Read more: Australia’s Queensland closes state border in attempt to stave off 2nd coronavirus wave

National figures for the past 24 hours have yet to be released but outside the two largest states of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) the virus has been effectively eliminated.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Authorities in NSW are scrambling to trace infections linked to a new cluster at a school in Sydney, which has raised fears of more widespread community transmission than previously known in Australia’s most-populous state.

Cities in Australia, Philippines see new lockdown measures
Cities in Australia, Philippines see new lockdown measures

Australia has reported just over 22,000 infections and 352 deaths from the virus.

© 2020 Reuters
