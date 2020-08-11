Lethbridge’s New West Theatre returns to stage with first-ever live drive-in show

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in more than 30 years, the New West Theatre in Lethbridge is holding a live drive-in show where audience members can come experience rock n’ roll hits form the golden drive-in age of the 50s and 60s.

“It’s great to be back in action. You know, with restrictions of the [COVID-19] pandemic comes innovation, and I think we’re really pleased to be out here performing in a drive-in style,” said Kelly Reay, the artistic director for the show.

This new style of performance also presents its own unique challenges for the performers.

“It’s going to be interesting to have cars to perform to, so I’m excited to hear some honking instead of applause, that’ll be an interesting workaround,” said Rylan Kunkel, a performer with the New West Theatre.

“We’re kind of figuring out the timing for pausing for laughter, when you’re with a live audience that’s seated right there, you know exactly how long to pause for before starting again,” said Katie Fellger, another performer with the theatre.

“This is a ‘let’s guess how long people are laughing in their vehicles for before we continue [type of thing],'” she added.

Reay said safety is top of mind for the team and they’ll closely be following guidelines set out by Alberta Health Services.

“When we’re in rehearsal, performers wear masks because we’re indoors,” he said.

Reay went on to say performers will not be wearing masks during the live show since they will be physical distancing on stage and will be a safe distance away from the audience.

“We’re part of a cohort. Our cast and crew have committed to being a part of this cohort for the past month, where we’re sort of like a little family, where we don’t see people outside of our cohort — we keep our actions minimal,” Reay said.

The director said he is also working with a “skeleton” cast and crew of only 10 members in order to reduce the risk of transmission during their production.

The team said finding a balance between their work and staying safe during the pandemic has been a top priority for them.

“For audiences, this show should really be a good encouragement to keep vigilant with COVID-19 and still trying to enjoy your life,” Fellger said.

“I think it’s important that you recognize your own responsibility in it, but still come and see theatre that we put on.”

Despite a smaller crew and the change in venue, members of the show are confident they can still put on a production that will leave their audience with smiles on their faces and singing tunes from a past era.

The live drive-in show opens Wednesday and runs through Sunday, right by the south pavilion at Exhibition Park.

Tickets are $40 per person or $80 per car. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets and popcorn can be bought online.