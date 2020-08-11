Police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay

Local OPP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash that took place just north of White’s Fall Road involved a sedan with one female occupant, according to Southern Georgian Bay OPP Const. David Hobson.
The northbound lanes of Highway 400 closed for investigative purposes following the collision. At 4:15 p.m., officers opened the shoulder lane for northbound traffic.
OPP say drivers can expect interruptions in the area until about 6 p.m. when investigators expect both northbound lanes to reopen.
