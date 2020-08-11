New Brunswick to provide coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set to provide a coronavirus update on Tuesday.

Premier Blaine Higgs and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell are set to provide the briefing at 2:30 p.m. AT.

A release from the province said the update will provide details on the public health recovery alert levels.

As of Monday, there were six active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The most recent two cases were reported on Aug. 6, and both were temporary foreign workers who had arrived in Moncton and immediately began self-isolating.

New Brunswick reports 176 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date and 168 recoveries.

There have been two deaths in the province, both in the Campbellton region.