Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick reports no new active cases Monday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 12:44 pm
A health-care worker prepares a swab at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson.
A health-care worker prepares a swab at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Provincial health officials are reporting six active cases of coronavirus, marking the fourth day in a row that New Brunswick has reported no new cases.

No new cases are reported Monday.

The most recent two cases were reported on Aug. 6, and both were temporary foreign workers who had arrived in Moncton and immediately began self-isolating.

Trending Stories

Read more: N.B. health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure on 2 Air Canada flights

New Brunswick has completed 55,072 tests for the virus.

It now reports 176 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date and 168 recoveries.

There have been two deaths in the province, both in the Campbellton region.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickPublic healthFace MasksN.B.Higgs
Flyers
More weekly flyers