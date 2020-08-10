New Brunswick reports no new active cases Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officials are reporting six active cases of coronavirus, marking the fourth day in a row that New Brunswick has reported no new cases.

No new cases are reported Monday.

The most recent two cases were reported on Aug. 6, and both were temporary foreign workers who had arrived in Moncton and immediately began self-isolating.

New Brunswick has completed 55,072 tests for the virus.

It now reports 176 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date and 168 recoveries.

There have been two deaths in the province, both in the Campbellton region.

