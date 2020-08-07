Menu

Health

N.B. health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure on 2 Air Canada flights

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
An Air Canada ticketing station is shown at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
An Air Canada ticketing station is shown at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The government of New Brunswick is advising of potential exposures to the coronavirus on two Air Canada flights.

On Aug. 6, the government identified one confirmed COVID-19 case in a temporary foreign worker who might have been infectious while travelling on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8918 – Toronto to Moncton on July 25
  • Air Canada Flight 1232 – Cancun to Toronto on July 24

  • Air Canada Flight 8918 – Toronto to Moncton on July 25
  • Air Canada Flight 1232 – Cancun to Toronto on July 24
Trending Stories

“Individuals who have been on these flights are asked to self-monitor for 14 days after the flight for symptoms. Should symptoms develop, please self-isolate and call 811.”

Read more: N.B. top doc expects coronavirus ‘risk will be higher’ in the fall

Story continues below advertisement

 

