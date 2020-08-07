N.B. health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure on 2 Air Canada flights

Send this page to someone via email

The government of New Brunswick is advising of potential exposures to the coronavirus on two Air Canada flights.

On Aug. 6, the government identified one confirmed COVID-19 case in a temporary foreign worker who might have been infectious while travelling on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8918 – Toronto to Moncton on July 25

Air Canada Flight 1232 – Cancun to Toronto on July 24

“Individuals who have been on these flights are asked to self-monitor for 14 days after the flight for symptoms. Should symptoms develop, please self-isolate and call 811.”

