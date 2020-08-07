N.B. health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure on 2 Air Canada flights

The government of New Brunswick is advising of potential exposures to the coronavirus on two Air Canada flights.
On Aug. 6, the government identified one confirmed COVID-19 case in a temporary foreign worker who might have been infectious while travelling on the following flights:
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
- Air Canada Flight 8918 – Toronto to Moncton on July 25
- Air Canada Flight 1232 – Cancun to Toronto on July 24
Trending Stories
“Individuals who have been on these flights are asked to self-monitor for 14 days after the flight for symptoms. Should symptoms develop, please self-isolate and call 811.”
View link »
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments