Bringing Hearts Home Campaign in Lethbridge reaches $30 million goal

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It was once considered an ambitious goal, but the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation (CRHF) has reached the summit several months ahead of schedule.

“The community has been so incredibly generous that we have exceeded our goal in a shorter amount of time than was expected,” said Dr. Sayeh Zielke, a cardiologist and pioneer of the Bringing Hearts Home Campaign.

The CRHF set a target of $30 million, with an end date of January 2027 to support a Cardiac Centre of Excellence at the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.

This would add 30 beds to the hospital, while bringing skilled cardiologists to the south zone of the province.

Currently, experts say those living south of Calgary face higher fatality rates from heart disease because the drive to the bigger centre can be life-threatening, or simply too far to reach in time.

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“Some people, when they’re critically ill, that travel is incredibly dangerous and sometimes they’re too sick to travel,” said Ziekle.

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However, the $30 million goal didn’t come without substantial community support.

“Over 1,200 donors to date have stepped up and in to walk beside us on this journey to bringing hearts home,” said Crystal Elliott, CEO of the CRHF.

The latest donation was celebrated on Wednesday in the area of the hospital that will become the future cardiac centre.

G. Thompson Livestock Co. donated $500,000 toward the project, because rural southern Albertans understand why heart care is so important close to home.

“I was one of those people that actually had to drive to Calgary seven or eight times just to get my heart condition fixed. I realize the families that have to travel across southern Alberta — I’m surely not alone,” said Glen Thompson.

While $30 million locally fundraised in Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and other communities is a significant amount, the total project is estimated to be in the vicinity of $445 million.

“It’s well on its way of being built, but we can and we do use the funds raised to address our priorities in the region as quickly as possible,” said Zielke.

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The Government of Alberta has already committed $59 million over the next three years to help get the project underway.

“We’re now going into the design phase of the project itself,” said Elliott.

The CRHF says new signage can be expected soon as the cardiac centre starts to become a reality.