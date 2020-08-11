Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases on Tuesday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Wearing a mask or face covering is mandatory in public indoor spaces in Waterloo Region.
Wearing a mask or face covering is mandatory in public indoor spaces in Waterloo Region. MikeSaran via Getty Images

Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19 cases in the province on Tuesday

There remain no active cases in the province.

Read more: Coronavirus took their lives. Here’s how their families will remember them

The QEII Health Sciences Centres’ microbiology lab completed 170 tests on Sunday, moving the province’s total number of tests to 67,660.

There have been 1,071 cases of the virus in Nova Scotia and 64 deaths.

The province reports that 1,007 of the positive cases are considered to be resolved.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

— With a file from Karla Renic

CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaStephen McNeilCOVID-19 Nova Scotiadr. robert strangCoronavirus Nova Scotiaatlantic bubbleQEI Health Sciences Centre
