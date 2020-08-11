23-year-old wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 23-year-old woman is wanted on a province-wide warrant.

Vanessa Renee Lowe of Liverpool, N.S., is charged with assault and failure to attend court in connection with an incident on November 2017 in Liverpool.

Lowe is described as four feet seven inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. Police say she has dark brown hair and green eyes.

The RCMP have made several attempts to locate Lowe but are not requesting assistance from the public.

Members of the public are asked to not approach Lowe.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-354-5721 or to contact Crime Stoppers.