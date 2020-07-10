Menu

Crime

Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant for alleged breach of release conditions

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Eric Vining is known to frequent Ottawa, Belleville, Quinte West, Ontario and has ties to Prince George, British Columbia, OPP say.
Eric Vining is known to frequent Ottawa, Belleville, Quinte West, Ontario and has ties to Prince George, British Columbia, OPP say. OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a federal offender who has allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.

Eric Vining is currently serving a nearly four-year sentence for dangerous operation of motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle while fleeing from peace officer; theft under $5,000; possession property obtained by crime over $5,000; failure to comply with probation order; failure to comply with a condition of recognizance; unauthorized use of credit card data; theft over $5,000; and mischief in relation to other property.

Read more: 37-year-old man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

OPP say Vining was living in an apartment in Ottawa, and issued the warrant on June 26 when his whereabouts became unknown.

Vining, 35, is Caucasian, five feet ten inches tall, weighs 195 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a Roman numeral “II” tattoo on his left forearm, OPP say.

Police say he is known to frequent cities in Ontario like Ottawa, Belleville, Quinte West. He also has ties to Prince George, B.C.

Read more: Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant, known to frequent GTA, Barrie, Kitchener

OPP’s ROPE Squad asks anyone with information to call 416-808-5900, toll free at 1-866-870-7673, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

