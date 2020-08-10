Stabbings, carjacking, discovery of human remains highlight busy weekend for Winnipeg cops

On Thursday afternoon, police responded an assault reported in the first 100 block of Keewatin Street. Officers found a 57-year-old victim, who had been stabbed while sitting outside a hotel. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, which was later upgraded to serious. Police to continue to look for the suspect, who fled the scene.A man is in custody in an unrelated stabbing incident Friday afternoon, when police were called to the 800 block of Main Street after a witness saw a man assaulting another man, who was down on the ground.Officers found a 28-year-old victim with serious stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable. Police said they believe the victim had been “aggressively and erratically confronting people” when he was stabbed.Abdiazia Ahmed Saeed, 39, is facing charges of aggravated assault, possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and meth possession.In a third stabbing incident, police were called to the 500 block of Waterfront Drive on Sunday evening, where they found an injured 37-year-old man.He was taken to hospital in unstable condition but upgraded to stable. The investigation continues.

Early Monday, police were called to Health Sciences Centre, where a woman, 23, had walked in with serious stab wounds.She remains in stable condition.Anyone with information related to any of these incidents is asked to call police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).On Sunday afternoon, a man was the victim of a carjacking in the 500 block of Sargent Avenue, police said.Two men approached the man’s vehicle and stole it at gunpoint, police said. No shots were fired, and the victim wasn’t harmed in the incident. The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.Just after 10 p.m. that same night, police were called to the area of Balmoral and Spence streets, where a medical marijuana courier said he was assaulted and carjacked by a female suspect while making a delivery.With the help of the AIR-1 helicopter, police tracked down the vehicle and arrested the suspect, 27-year-old Winnipegger Caitlyn Marie Skead.Skead has been charged with robbery, fleeing from an officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, driving without a licence, two counts of failing to comply with release orders, and failing to comply with an undertaking.She remains in custody.