Alberta officials to update provincial COVID-19 situation Monday afternoon

Albertans will receive an update on the novel coronavirus situation in the province on Monday, including confirmed COVID-19 cases through the weekend.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.
Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.
The last update was provided by the province on Friday. That included numbers that had been reported before 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.
On Friday the province confirmed an additional 134 cases of COVID-19 as well as three additional deaths.
Friday’s numbers marked the first time in over a week there were more than 100 confirmed cases in a single day. Earlier in the week Hinshaw expressed cautious optimism after confirmed numbers had decreased significantly over the previous week.
