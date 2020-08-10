Alberta officials to update provincial COVID-19 situation Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans will receive an update on the novel coronavirus situation in the province on Monday, including confirmed COVID-19 cases through the weekend.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.

Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

The last update was provided by the province on Friday. That included numbers that had been reported before 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

On Friday the province confirmed an additional 134 cases of COVID-19 as well as three additional deaths.

Friday’s numbers marked the first time in over a week there were more than 100 confirmed cases in a single day. Earlier in the week Hinshaw expressed cautious optimism after confirmed numbers had decreased significantly over the previous week.

This story post will be updated after Hinshaw speaks.