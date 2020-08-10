Menu

Health

Alberta officials to update provincial COVID-19 situation Monday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted August 10, 2020 1:11 pm
Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw speaks at the daily COVID-19 update Monday, May 4, 2020.
Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw speaks at the daily COVID-19 update Monday, May 4, 2020. Courtesy, Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Albertans will receive an update on the novel coronavirus situation in the province on Monday, including confirmed COVID-19 cases through the weekend.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.

Read more: 134 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday as province passes 10,000 recoveries

Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

The last update was provided by the province on Friday. That included numbers that had been reported before 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Friday the province confirmed an additional 134 cases of COVID-19 as well as three additional deaths.

Coronavirus: Dr. Tam addresses limitations of government’s COVID-19 tracing app

Friday’s numbers marked the first time in over a week there were more than 100 confirmed cases in a single day. Earlier in the week Hinshaw expressed cautious optimism after confirmed numbers had decreased significantly over the previous week.

This story post will be updated after Hinshaw speaks.

