Ottawa leads Ontario with 20 new coronavirus cases Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa added 20 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday according to Ontario’s daily COVID-19 report, the most new cases of any region across the province.

The latest spike follows increases in the local case count of 13 on Saturday and six on Sunday.

Ottawa now stands at 2,649 cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the city remained unchanged at 264.

Ottawa had gone more than a week with daily cases under 20 before Monday’s report.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Elsewhere in the province on Monday, Toronto reported 16 new cases, Peel added 19 and Windsor-Essex recorded 12.

Story continues below advertisement

No other public health units in Eastern Ontario reported any new cases on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health will release its more fulsome daily coronavirus report, with detailed information on active cases, outbreaks and hospitalizations, later Monday afternoon.

1:18 Coronavirus: Quebec ‘probably at the beginning’ of a 2nd wave, official says Coronavirus: Quebec ‘probably at the beginning’ of a 2nd wave, official says