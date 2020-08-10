Ontario reports 115 new coronavirus cases, 0 deaths; total cases at 40,161

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 115 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 40,161.

Monday’s case count breaks a seven-day stretch of daily case numbers below 100.

“While a slight uptick and an end to our (streak), we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that thanks to your efforts the trend in the province remains downward,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

The death toll in the province remains at 2,786 as no new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 36,381 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 90 per cent of cases. Resolved cases increased by 102 from the previous day.

Monday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Ottawa with 20 cases, Peel Region with 19 new cases, Toronto with 16 new cases, Windsor-Essex with 12 more cases and Niagara with 11 more cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

“Locally 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are still reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases,” Elliott said.

Windsor-Essex, the final region remaining in Stage 2, is set to move into Stage 3 on Wednesday.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

18,720 people are male — an increase of 59 cases.

21,144 people are female — an increase of 60 cases.

2,413 people are 19 and under — an increase of 21 cases.

12,372 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 48 cases.

12,067 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 30 cases.

7,257 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 13 cases.

6,048 people are 80 and over — an increase of three cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 2,422,487 tests so far for the virus. This is up 22,275 tests from the previous day. There are 10,865 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 55 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down by six from the previous day), with 25 patients in an intensive care unit (down by one) and 14 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by two).

“As we often observe on weekends, a number of hospitals (approximately 36) did not submit data to the Daily Bed Census for August 8. We anticipate that the number of hospitalized patients may increase when reporting compliance increases,” the province said in its report.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported by the province each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The newly reported numbers for Monday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Sunday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,847 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which remains unchanged from the previous day, and there are 18 current outbreaks. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently four active cases among long-term care residents and 34 active cases among staff.

