Weekly survey: Are you into the drive-in concert phenomenon?

With the pandemic screwing concerts and festivals, music fans are left with two sources of live music: livestreams and heading to the drive-in.

The push to stage shows at drive-ins, parking lot and other vehicle-friendly open spaces has picked up steam since June. Garth Brooks had tremendous success with his drive-in gig early this summer. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani did one. July Talk have two scheduled for this week in Newmarket. And Metallica has announced an event for August 29 that will include dozens and dozens of venues.

Hey, it’s not ideal, but in the absence of anything else, it’s better than nothing. Or is it?

Here’s the question: Are you into the idea of piling your friends into a vehicle to attend one of these gigs?

Are you interested in going to a drive-in concert? — Alan Cross (@alancross) August 10, 2020