Crime

Police searching for suspect after Hampton Inn robbery in Halifax

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 9, 2020 10:44 am
Police say they were dispatched at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday to the Hampton Inn Suites hotel in Halifax, for a robbery in progress.
Police say they were dispatched at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday to the Hampton Inn Suites hotel in Halifax, for a robbery in progress.

Police say they were dispatched at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday to the Hampton Inn Suites hotel in Halifax for a robbery in progress.

Police say the suspect threatened staff with a large edged weapon and took cash from the drawer.

There were no injuries, police say.

According to a release, the suspect is described as a man of medium build and around five feet four to five feet six inches tall.

Police say he was wearing a black sweater with white lettering on the front, a blue hoodie underneath, black knee-length shorts with a Nike logo, black sneakers, a black face mask and gloves.

The suspect took off in a dark vehicle and travelled southbound on Brunswick Street, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Halifax police are asking anyone with information to call police at 902-490-5016.

