Hit-and-run in downtown Montreal injures two women in their 20s

Two Montreal women in their 20s were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a car hit them and fled the scene, according to police.

Police say the incident occured at around 3 p.m. in downtown Montreal on the corner of Ste-Catherine and Crescent streets.

A person is helped by first responders after a jeep sped down a pedestrian zone on Sainte-Catherine Street in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The suspect drove through the pedestrian-only stretch on Ste-Catherine street when he hit the two victims, police say.

The popular street has been closed to cars on weekends to allow for better social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The dark-coloured car drove off and Montreal police say they are looking for the suspect in the event.

Officers will be meeting with witnesses to better understand the circumstances of the incident, police say. Video surveillance cameras of the neighbouring shops will also be used to help push the investigation.

People look on as a jeep speeds down a pedestrian zone on Sainte-Catherine Street in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The victim’s lives are not in danger, according to Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.