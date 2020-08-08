No new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia, state of emergency renewed

Send this page to someone via email

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, with only two active cases remaining.

According to the province, the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 501 Nova Scotia tests on Aug. 7 and is operating 24-hours.

To date, Nova Scotia has 65,949 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

There are currently no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19. People with confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

The province said 1,005 cases are now resolved.

The province also said it is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure the safe reopening of businesses and services.

The order will take effect at noon Sunday, Aug. 9, and extend to noon Sunday, Aug. 23, unless the government terminates or extends it.

