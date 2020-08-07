Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

No new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia Friday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 2:02 pm
To date, Nova Scotia has 65,608 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.
To date, Nova Scotia has 65,608 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia, with only two active cases remaining as of Friday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 403 Nova Scotia tests on Aug. 6 and is operating 24-hours, according to the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 65,608 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

There are currently no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

The province said 1,005 cases are now resolved.

Residents are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days, the province said.

