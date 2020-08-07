No new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia Friday

Send this page to someone via email

No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia, with only two active cases remaining as of Friday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 403 Nova Scotia tests on Aug. 6 and is operating 24-hours, according to the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 65,608 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

There are currently no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

The province said 1,005 cases are now resolved.

Residents are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days, the province said.

