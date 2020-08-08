Federal government to match Canadian donations to Lebanon after Beirut explosions

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government will match donations made by Canadians seeking to help those impacted by the devastating explosions in Beirut, Lebanon, Canada’s International Development Minister says.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Karina Gould said every dollar donated by Canadians to the Humanitarian Coalition and its members between Aug. 4 and Aug. 24 will be matched by the government, up to $2 million under the new Lebanon Matching Fund.

This fund is part of the $5 million in support Canada said it would provide to Lebanon earlier this week.

The government said $1.5 million of that funding will be provided to Lebanon Red Cross to meet urgent needs like food, shelter and emergency medical services.

Canadians generosity in a crisis is remarkable. That is why we are announcing the #Lebanon Matching Fund. Every donation made by Canadians to members of Canada’s Humanitarian Coalition between Aug 4 -24, Canada will match. https://t.co/BmFZmQNncD pic.twitter.com/fnEGz4qF3L — Karina Gould (@karinagould) August 8, 2020

According to Gould, Canada will continue to monitor the situation in Lebanon to determine the best way to offer assistance.

Gould said the federal government has received 64 requests for help from Canadians in Lebanon.

The Canadian Embassy will reopen on Aug. 10, Gould said.

3:42 Beirut explosion: Views from port show devastation as workers continue clearing debris Beirut explosion: Views from port show devastation as workers continue clearing debris

The explosions, which devastated a large portion of Beirut on Tuesday, have left more than 150 dead and over 5,000 injured.

The blasts which occurred near Beirut’s port and central district destroyed homes as well as key infrastructure.

The first explosion took place just after 6 p.m. local time.

It remains unclear what caused the explosions, though authorities believe the first blast may have been at a warehouse containing fireworks located at the port.

The second blast is believed to have occurred at a warehouse used to store nearly 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate — a highly explosive material.

However, an investigation is ongoing. The city is now under a two-week state of emergency.

More to come.