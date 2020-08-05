Canada to provide $5M to Lebanon after deadly blasts: Champagne

Send this page to someone via email

Canada will provide $5 million to Lebanon following a pair of explosions on Tuesday that destroyed a large portion of Beirut and left at least 100 dead, the country’s foreign affairs minster says.

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Francois-Philippe Champagne said Canada is “providing an initial $5 million in humanitarian assist for the people of Lebanon.”

We will continue to monitor the situation on the ground closely. We stand ready to provide additional assistance, as appropriate. 🇨🇦 stands with the people of Lebanon in this harrowing time, which I reaffirmed to my counterpart Charbel Wehbe during our call today.@karinagould — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) August 5, 2020

Champagne said $1.5 million will be given to Lebanon Red Cross to meet urgent needs like food, shelter and emergency medical services.

According to Champagne, Canada will “continue to monitor the situation on the ground closely” and provide additional assistance as appropriate.

The blasts occurred near Beirut’s port and central district.

The first explosion took place just after 6 p.m. local time.

Images and video from the immediate aftermath show crumbled buildings, shattered windows and overturned cars, with much of the ruins coated in debris and dust. Several fires burned across the port waterfront once the initial plumes faded.

Thousands of people were injured.

It remains unclear what caused the explosions, though authorities believe the first blast may have been at a warehouse containing fireworks located at the port.

The second blast is believed to have occurred at a warehouse used to store nearly 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate — a highly explosive material.

The investigation is ongoing and the city of Beirut is now under a two-week state of emergency.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the news from Beirut “absolutely tragic” in a tweet on Tuesday.

Absolutely tragic news coming out of Beirut. Canadians are thinking of everyone who has been injured and all those who are trying to locate a friend or family member or have lost a loved one. We’re keeping you in our thoughts and we stand ready to assist in any way we can. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 4, 2020

“Canadians are thinking of everyone who has been injured and all those who are trying to locate a friend or family member or have lost a loved one,” Trudeau wrote. “We’re keeping you in our thoughts and we stand ready to assist in any way we can.”

According to Global Affairs Canada, one Canadian has requested consular assistance in Lebanon following the explosions.

One member of the Canadian military was injured in the explosions.

— With files from Global News’ Rachael D’amore