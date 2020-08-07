Coronavirus: Pre-registration for school, buses underway in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Some parents in Guelph and Wellington County may have to fill out a couple of forms before the first day of school in September.

Both the Wellington Catholic and Upper Grand district school boards are asking parents to pre-register their kids by Aug. 14.

The boards have also each released plans on how they will reopen schools based on direction from the provincial government.

All schools in Guelph will open their doors to students on Sept. 8 and class will run five days a week but parents do have the choice to keep their child at home for remote learning.

The boards are asking every student to pre-register and indicate if they will attend school in person or through remote learning.

Story continues below advertisement

Wellington Catholic’s survey and back to school plans can be found on their website, while Upper Grand has posted their plans and registration form on their website.

2:29 TDSB back-to-school report misses mark with lack of resources, experts say TDSB back-to-school report misses mark with lack of resources, experts say

The Ontario government has said students who are remote learning will be able to return to school at certain points in the school year.

Wellington-Dufferin Student Transportation Services also wants to hear from parents whose child rides the bus. The agency has posted an opt-out form on their website.

Students will be able to opt back in for bus transportation if they decide to return to school.

Story continues below advertisement