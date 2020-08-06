Guelph high schools to use ‘quadmester’ timetable in September

Both of Guelph’s school boards say they will be using a “quadmester” timetable for courses when students return to high school in September.
The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic school boards released their plans this week to reopen schools.
The “quadmester” model breaks four courses into two 10-week terms of two courses each.
Students will only take two courses at a time for 10 weeks and then take another two courses for 10 weeks in order to complete the semester.
The school boards said it will limit the amount of contact students have with each other by having them in two cohorts at a time.
Parents have the choice to keep their child at home for remote learning if they do not feel comfortable returning to school in the fall.
They will have to indicate their intentions for returning to school in September.
Upper Grand's back to school plan can be found on its website, while Wellington Catholic's plan can be found here.
