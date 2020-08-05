Opt-out form provided for parents as Waterloo school board releases updated plans for return

Send this page to someone via email

Not that the province has issued its guidance for how schools are to return in the fall, but the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has released new information on its plans for back to school.

The board issued the information to parents on Tuesday, stating that they will need to fill out a form by Aug. 11 confirming their child will be attending school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move is being made for planning purposes and is not set in stone; however, if parents change their minds, it could take a few days before an adjustment is made.

The form will need to be filled out separately for each child.

The WRDSB says parents should consider how schools will operate so they can make an informed decision on whether to send their children back to school.

It says there will be up to 30 kids per class in elementary schools, which will also have enhanced safety measures including staggered entry and exit of students, enhanced cleaning and frequent hygiene.

Kids will still get two nutrition breaks as well as outdoor breaks, which will be staggered to limit contact.

Schools have been directed by the province to limit cohorts to 50 kids.

For those who chose to keep their kids at home, the board says there will be around 300 minutes of daily learning opportunities through online group study or assignments.

The board says it will be a greater challenge to create a sense of belonging, so teachers will hold one-on-one check-ins with students to provide support and connect with them.

High school kids will be in a hybrid model that will see students in cohorts attending class on an alternate schedule 50 per cent of the time.

Students will be switched to a quadmester format, which means they will be taking two classes for about 9.5 weeks at a time rather than the traditional four or eight.

If parents choose the stay-at-home model for high school kids, the students will be given up to 110 hours of learning opportunities per week either in group study or through assignments.

Students who have special education needs will be able to attend school on a daily basis in classrooms of 15 kids or fewer with special health and safety protocols in place for staff.