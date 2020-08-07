Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - U.S. adds 1.8 million jobs in July, showing slow economic rebound

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

More than 750 Canadians have received ‘unsolicited seeds’ by mail: CFIA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2020 7:52 am
Mysterious seeds from China mailed to people around world
WATCH: Mysterious seeds from China mailed to people around world

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it has received reports from 750 people across the country regarding unrequested packages of seeds.

The agency says the seeds are from a range of plant species and have postmarks from differing countries, but they appear to be low-risk.

Read more: Canada investigating after reports of ‘unsolicited seeds’ delivered by mail

It says it remains unclear as to why Canadians are receiving the seed packages.

One possibility, the agency added, could be that an e-commerce company is sending the seeds in an effort to boost its online sales and subsequently posting fake positive reviews.

Trending Stories
Mysterious packages of seeds from China being mailed around the world
Mysterious packages of seeds from China being mailed around the world

It asked all Canadians who receive the packages of seeds to not plant them and report it to their local Canadian Food Inspection Agency office.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency, along with the Canada Border Services Agency and Canada Post is continuing to investigate the origins of the seeds.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Canada PostCanadian Food Inspection AgencyCFIAseedsCFIA seedsChina Seedsseeds mailcanada post seedsseeds mail canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers