Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canada investigating after reports of ‘unsolicited seeds’ delivered by mail

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 11:16 pm
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is urging anyone who receives an unsolicited seed package not to plant the seeds.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is urging anyone who receives an unsolicited seed package not to plant the seeds. Canadian Food Inspection Agency / Twitter

Canadian officials are investigating after members of the public reported receiving “unsolicited packages of seeds” in the mail.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) urged anyone who receives a package of unsolicited seeds not to plant them.

Story continues below advertisement

“Do not plant seeds from unknown origins,” the statement reads.

Trending Stories

Read more: CFIA halts commercial puppy imports from Ukraine after dead dogs found at Toronto airport

“Unauthorized seeds could be the seeds of invasive plants, or carry plant pests, which can be harmful when introduced into Canada.”

The CFIA said these species can invade agricultural and natural areas, causing serious damage to the Canada’s plant resources.

The agency said anyone who receives a seed package should contact their regional CFIA office “immediately.”

Federal agency warns invasive beetle will spread throughout Maritimes
Federal agency warns invasive beetle will spread throughout Maritimes

“Keep the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label until a CFIA inspector contacts you with further instructions,” the statement said.

Global News has reached out to the CFIA to determine how many Canadians have reported receiving seed packages and where the packages were sent from, but did not hear back by time of publication.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canadian Food Inspection AgencyCFIAseedsCanada seedsCFIA seedsCFIA statementmail seedsseed packagesseeds in mailseeds mail
Flyers
More weekly flyers