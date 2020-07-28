Canada investigating after reports of ‘unsolicited seeds’ delivered by mail

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian officials are investigating after members of the public reported receiving “unsolicited packages of seeds” in the mail.

Did you receive unsolicited seeds? Contact your regional CFIA office right away: https://t.co/9A0cleZUvW. We are investigating. Do not plant the seeds! Learn more: https://t.co/cKHYz7Cqnn pic.twitter.com/DnDIkCXeNs — Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@InspectionCan) July 29, 2020

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) urged anyone who receives a package of unsolicited seeds not to plant them.

“Do not plant seeds from unknown origins,” the statement reads.

“Unauthorized seeds could be the seeds of invasive plants, or carry plant pests, which can be harmful when introduced into Canada.”

The CFIA said these species can invade agricultural and natural areas, causing serious damage to the Canada’s plant resources.

The agency said anyone who receives a seed package should contact their regional CFIA office “immediately.”

“Keep the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label until a CFIA inspector contacts you with further instructions,” the statement said.

Global News has reached out to the CFIA to determine how many Canadians have reported receiving seed packages and where the packages were sent from, but did not hear back by time of publication.

