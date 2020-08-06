Menu

Politics

Retiring Saskatoon police officer running for seat on city council in Ward 8

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 7:41 pm
Saskatoon city council changes mail-in voting rules
Saskatoon city council, in a special session on Tuesday, voted to allow online registration and to relax the requirements for who can be a witness on an application.

A retiring Saskatoon police officer is joining the race for a seat on city council this municipal election.

Brian Shalovelo announced Thursday he will seek election in Ward 8, challenging incumbent councillor Sarina Gersher this fall.

Read more: Saskatoon city council changes mail-in voting rules

Shalovelo served as a police officer for almost 37 years according to his website, and will retire in September.

He says the city needs to go “back to the basics”, saying the city is spending too much on things like bike lanes, the rapid transit project and a CO2 plan.

“I don’t reject those principals but I believe in these times that a back to basics philosophy or platform is where I think the city of Saskatoon has to go,” he said.

Read more: Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark announces re-election bid

Shalovelo calls for a “common plan” between the city, the provincial and federal governments to address these issues.

He says he wants to focus on infrastructure, utilities, transportation and emergency services, adding he thinks the city can focus on other things after those areas are addressed.

“I think that back to basics is exactly what this community needs right now.”

The civic election is November 9.

