N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil stepping down from public office

On Thursday, Premier Stephen McNeil announced that he’s stepping down from public office and that he will soon call a leadership election.

“I’ve always believed governing is not about power, but about purpose,” McNeil said at a press briefing held after a cabinet meeting.

4:13 Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announces his resignation Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announces his resignation

The premier says he looked at stepping down earlier, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“I’ve always believed leadership matters, leadership is important but it needs to change. It can’t stay the same for the health of the organization and the province.”

-With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey

More to come…