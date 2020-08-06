Menu

N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil stepping down from public office

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Premier Stephen McNeil addresses a news conference in Halifax on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Premier Stephen McNeil addresses a news conference in Halifax on Sunday, March 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

On Thursday, Premier Stephen McNeil announced that he’s stepping down from public office and that he will soon call a leadership election.

“I’ve always believed governing is not about power, but about purpose,” McNeil said at a press briefing held after a cabinet meeting.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announces his resignation

 

The premier says he looked at stepping down earlier, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“I’ve always believed leadership matters, leadership is important but it needs to change. It can’t stay the same for the health of the organization and the province.”

-With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey 

More to come…

 

