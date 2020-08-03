N.L.’s next premier will be announced today as Liberals elect new party leader

Send this page to someone via email

The next premier of Newfoundland and Labrador will be announced today as two candidates seek to replace provincial Liberal Leader Dwight Ball.

The party is hosting a leadership convention in St. John’s to reveal results of the vote that began last week.

Voting closed at noon, and party officials said more than 21,000 out of the 34,000 eligible Liberal members and supporters had cast ballots online and by phone.

Candidates Andrew Furey and John Abbott are in the running to replace Ball, who is stepping down.

Neither Furey, a physician and charity founder, nor Abbott, a former civil servant and CEO of the provincial branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, has held elected office before.

Story continues below advertisement

The winner will take the stage Monday evening at the St. John’s Convention Centre, but none of the Liberal caucus will be there because of restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Only 50 people will be allowed inside the venue.

Ball is scheduled to address the convention from Deer Lake, N.L., on the island’s west coast.

The Liberals said last week that despite the challenges of running an election during a pandemic, thousands more people had signed up to vote compared to the last leadership contest in 2013.

Abbott has raised concerns that some registered voters did not get the PIN they need to participate in the election, while others could not get through on a voter help line.

He had said the party should consider extending the vote because of those difficulties.

But the Liberal Party said any issues with the voting process “are isolated, expected, and are being addressed as they arise.”

Story continues below advertisement

After the next premier is sworn in, he is required by law to call a general election within a year.

Abbott and Furey have both said they aren’t in a rush to trigger a vote before the end of 2020, saying they will consult with the other two party leaders in the legislature to choose a date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 3, 2020.