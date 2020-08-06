Victim identified as homicide investigation continues in Lambton County

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified the victim of a homicide this past weekend at Kettle and Stony Point First Nation Territory as the investigation continues.

The deceased has since been identified as David Jordan Oliver, 29, from Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

The body was discovered on Aug. 2, 2020, around 1:15 p.m., by members of the Lambton County OPP, West Region Emergency Response Team, and the OPP Canine unit.

OPP Forensic Identification Services identified the deceased.

Read more: Homicide investigation launched after human remains found in Kettle and Stony Point First Nation

Police say an examination of the body showed the death was the “result of a homicide,” though police have not released a cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and that they will provide further updates as they become available.

OPP ask anyone with information to contact the Lambton County OPP Crime Unit at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.