Crime

Montreal police investigate shooting of two teenagers in city’s north end

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 7:05 am
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Two teenage boys were shot and wounded in a late-night incident Wednesday in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Const. Julien Lévesque said a 911 call was placed at around 11:15 p.m. reporting gunshots at the intersection of Place de la Colombière and Olivier-Maurault Avenue.

Read more: One dead, another injured after shooting in Laval

“When police officers arrived on-site, they located the first victim, 19 years old, with a lower-body injury,” Lévesque said. “A few minutes later, they located a second victim, a young man of 15 years old, also with a lower-body injury.”

Neither victim’s injuries were life-threatening, according to Lévesque, and the two were conscious when being transported to hospital.

Members of the SPVM’s canine and forensics squads will take part in the investigation, set to begin Thursday morning. No arrests have been made.

