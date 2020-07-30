One dead, another injured after shooting in Laval

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another injured after an early morning incident on Thursday that saw shots fired in central Laval.

Laval police responded to several reports of gunshots shortly after midnight in a park in front of the École des Explorateurs in the city’s Vimont district.

When police arrived at the corner of Bédard Street and Saint-Elzéar Boulevard East, they found the dead teenage victim on the ground. They also found an injured person who was taken to hospital. Police have not reported that person’s condition.

Little else was publicly known about the victims as of yet. Police did not disclose their age or gender but did say that neither was previously known for criminal activity.

Investigators, including canine units and forensic technicians, are on the scene within a large security perimeter. No arrests have been made.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service